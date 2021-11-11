Jersey aquatics club needs new members to run lifesaving courses
Video report by ITV Channel's Jonathan Wills
The Jersey Aquatic Rescue Club needs more volunteers to teach lifesaving skills to children in the water.
The club, which has been running for over 25 years, puts on sessions for islanders aged eight and over.
They currently have a waiting list of children who want to get onto their courses, but are relying on more adults to help teach them.
The skills the youngsters are taught include learning how to save a person from drowning and how to manage their emotions during an emergency in the water.
Islanders who want to sign up to help should email jarcinformation@jarc.org.je.