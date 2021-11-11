Mandatory face coverings remain 'on the table' in Guernsey

Guernsey's Chief Minister says the government cannot rule out reintroducing the requirement to wear a face covering amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Mask wearing is strongly recommended in the Bailiwick but in an open letter, Deputy Peter Ferbrache says the move to make them mandatory was discussed 'with real seriousness' at the most recent meeting of the Civil Contingencies Authority, but ultimately was decided against.

However, he says the issue will remain high on the agenda for its next meeting on Tuesday 16 November.

Deputy Ferbrache warned that the island's track and trace capacity is at its 'maximum threshold', adding that he and his colleagues are concerned about the number of people who may require hospitalisation due to Covid-19 should the number of cases continue to rise.

We're concerned that we’re standing at a threshold now where if we don't act, we will see the number of cases rise higher and higher until there’s no way to reign them back in. Our capacity to track and trace active cases per day is at its maximum threshold. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority fears that a rise in cases could have a serious knock-on effect for the island's health service. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Chief Minister says the potential need for more capacity for patients with coronavirus in hospital, paired with normal winter pressures, could have a major impact on the island's health service.

Deputy Ferbrache says from today (Friday 12 November), the CCA is advising all public sector employees and visitors to public buildings to use face coverings at all times and in settings where they are strongly recommended.