MBE for Jersey dairy farmer

Prince Charles has presented a Jersey dairy farmer with an MBE.

Andrew Le Gallais was named in the 2021 New Year's Honours List for services to the community and dairy industry.

Andrew, who is chairman of Jersey Dairy, collected the award at Windsor Castle and said it was a "memorable experience" that would never have been possible without the "continuous support" of his family.

He recently called for Jersey's government to do more to help the farming industry.

The number of herds on the island has dropped from 1,000 60 years ago to just 14 today.