Unemployment falls in Guernsey for eighth month in a row

New figures show there are not enough unemployed workers in Guernsey to match the number of vacancies on the island.

363 islanders are currently out of work - down from 384 at the end of September.

Meanwhile, the number of job adverts stands at 424.

The island's job centre is running a number of training schemes and placements to try and get more people in work - however the hospitality sector is still struggling to recruit locally.

One suggestion is for ex-offenders in Guernsey to help plug the gap.

The government says it will be launching a new campaign early next year to address recruitment issues in the sector.