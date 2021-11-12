Face coverings now compulsory at Guernsey's ports

The wearing of face coverings is now compulsory at Guernsey's ports.

The change comes as the Civil Contingencies Authority considers whether to make masks mandatory across the island.

Coronavirus cases are rising in Guernsey and the CCA is concerned about the impact on Princess Elizabeth Hospital this winter unless steps are taken to manage the spread.

Chief Operating Officer of Guernsey Ports, Ross Coppolo, said: "This decision has not been taken likely but is seen as a prudent and precautionary measure, considering the current trend of COVID-19 infections locally to protect our operations."

Government officials are already "strongly recommending" the wearing of face masks to prevent cases rising.

However, not enough islanders are taking the advice seriously, according to Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache.

Those who cannot wear masks can download exemption cards on the States of Guernsey website.

They are already compulsory at Jersey's ports, with the island facing a similar rise in cases after the government eased restrictions earlier this year.