Guernsey racing driver Seb Priaulx wins Porsche Carrera Cup

Guernsey's Seb Priaulx has won the Porsche Carrera Cup at his first attempt, clinching the championship with two races to spare.

The drivers were in Georgia for the latest leg in the series. It was there that Priaulx cruised to victory in the first race before finishing runner-up in the second to seal the championship.

His latest victory was his fifth overall in the competition. The Guernsey driver had also managed 10 podium finishes.

The series concludes later today (November 12) but - for Priaulx - the result is no longer significant.