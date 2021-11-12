Injured seal pup slowly getting back to health after being rescued in Jersey

A poorly baby seal which washed up on Jersey's coast during stormy weather is slowly getting his strength back thanks to the efforts of the GSPCA in Guernsey.

The orphaned pup was discovered by a dog walker near St Ouen's Bay at the end of October.

He now has his adult fur, but still needs to be fed through a tube "around the clock".

At only 17kg on arrival he was less than half the weight he should have been so had likely to have been separated from his mother for some time and if he hadn’t been rescued by the Jersey BDMLR team wouldn’t have survived. Geoff George, Head of Marine Mammals, GSPCA

The pup, nicknamed Aurore, is being cared for alongside two other seals, called Pork Pie and Titan.

He still isn't eating on his own and requires tube feeding around the clock. Saying that he does love to play with water from the hose. Geoff George, Head of Marine Mammals, GSPCA

Pork Pie was discovered at the Fairy Ring in Guernsey with open wounds, cuts and a bloody nose, while Titan was extremely underweight and needed months of help.

Both now ready to be released into the wild having been successfully nursed back to health.

Facts about grey seals

Population numbers since 1960s have doubled

A grey seal pup weighs 14kg at birth

Grey seals can dive to a depth of 70m

They are found in the waters surrounding Europe, Russia, North America, and Channel Islands

The GSPCA says many of its injured seal pups need tube feeding "every two to three hours" and will consume 20 to 30 herring or mackerel each day.