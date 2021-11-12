Jersey couple jailed for stealing over £144,000 in benefits

A married couple from Jersey have been jailed after stealing £144,000 in benefits.

Kelly and Adrian Bradley committed fraud from 25 April 2010 to 25 June 2019.

The pair have been jailed for three years each.

Group Director of Customer and Local Services, Steve Jackson, said: "Income Support exists to provide financial support to islanders who really need it, when they need it."

"Fraudulent claims can arise for several reasons, including when customers fail to declare their assets (such as property) or their relationship status. Potential fraudulent activity is investigated by officers at Customer and Local Services, who seek evidence from other jurisdictions where necessary."

"Today's sentencing illustrates that any illegal activity regarding benefit entitlement is taken extremely seriously and can carry custodial sentences."