Plan submitted for 153 new homes at South Hill in Jersey

More than 150 new homes are a step closer to being built on the site of the former Planning Offices in South Hill, Jersey.

Detailed plans have been submitted for the first time today (12 November).

Developers want to build 153 houses, which they say will be eco-friendly.

70 One bedroom

56 Two bedroom

27 Three bedroom

15% of the properties will be affordable, a decision which has been heavily criticised by the leader of Reform Jersey, who thinks that figure is "grossly inadequate".

Jersey faces a housing crisis, where many thousands of islanders are in rental stress and families are losing hope of ever getting onto the housing ladder. To now find out that they are proposing as little as just 15% of the homes for affordable purchase shows that they are not taking this issue seriously and are prepared to squander yet another opportunity to make a difference. Senator Sam Mézec, Reform Jersey (speaking in September 2021)

Buy-to-let investors have already been banned from purchasing property at the new development in St Helier.

Jersey's deputy chief minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, admits the island is facing a "housing emergency".

He is looking at updating legislation to prevent islanders from letting their homes out on Airbnb "continuously", so that more can be rented by people who live on the island.