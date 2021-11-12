Support for heating bills in Jersey following hike in gas prices
People in Jersey who may struggle to afford their heating bills this winter will be able to access financial support. Gas prices in the island went up by around 13% in October - adding around £10 to £15 per month to the average customer's bill - due to a rise in wholesale costs.
Jersey's government is working alongside Jersey Gas to introduce measures to help islanders on lower incomes.
Both the government and Jersey Gas have worked alongside local charities to make sure those who need the support are able to access it.
Jersey Gas says it is able to offer bill payers measures such as affordable payment plans, ‘Comfort Checks’ for customers who are at home and other forms of support if required.
The provider says anyone who is concerned about paying their energy bills this winter is being encouraged to contact them directly on 01534 755577 to discuss their circumstances.