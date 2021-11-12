People in Jersey who may struggle to afford their heating bills this winter will be able to access financial support. Gas prices in the island went up by around 13% in October - adding around £10 to £15 per month to the average customer's bill - due to a rise in wholesale costs.

Jersey's government is working alongside Jersey Gas to introduce measures to help islanders on lower incomes.

Following a productive meeting with the CEO of the Islands Energy Group a range of measures have been put in place by Jersey Gas to support their vulnerable customers. Our officers will continue to work closely with Jersey Gas and Citizen’s Advice Jersey to support these measures over the coming months giving peace of mind to Islanders worried about heating their homes with gas this winter. Deputy Judy Martin, Jersey’s Social Security Minister

Both the government and Jersey Gas have worked alongside local charities to make sure those who need the support are able to access it.

The decision to raise the cost of gas is not one we relish or took lightly. The cost of wholesale gas has quadrupled as energy markets have reacted to a variety of complex influences including a significant number of events across the world, such as Brexit, Covid, storms across America, and unpredictable weather globally. Jo Cox, CEO of the Islands Energy Group

Jersey Gas says it is able to offer bill payers measures such as affordable payment plans, ‘Comfort Checks’ for customers who are at home and other forms of support if required.

The provider says anyone who is concerned about paying their energy bills this winter is being encouraged to contact them directly on 01534 755577 to discuss their circumstances.