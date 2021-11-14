Diabetes Jersey calls for more awareness and on-island support

  • Chairman of Diabetes Jersey Bill O'Brien explains that it is difficult to find specialist staff.

Diabetes Jersey is calling for greater awareness of the condition and more on-island support.

The charity says many job roles that were created to improve diabetes care have not yet been filled.

They add that the shortage of specialist staff is a widespread issue across the British Isles.

It comes as Jersey's Diabetes Centre has seen an 80% increase in referrals since 2019, including 368 new patients this year.

There are currently between 4,500 and 5,000 people in Jersey with Type One or Type Two diabetes.

  • Liz Freeman who is Type One diabetic talks about the importance of raising awareness.