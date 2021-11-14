Diabetes Jersey calls for more awareness and on-island support

Play video

Chairman of Diabetes Jersey Bill O'Brien explains that it is difficult to find specialist staff.

Diabetes Jersey is calling for greater awareness of the condition and more on-island support.

The charity says many job roles that were created to improve diabetes care have not yet been filled.

They add that the shortage of specialist staff is a widespread issue across the British Isles.

Following a submission made by the charity in late 2019, government did accept that there was a need to improve the diabetes service in Jersey, which resulted in a number of additional posts being created up at the Diabetes Centre. Sadly many of those positions are yet to be filled. Bill O'Brien, Chairman at Diabetes Jersey

It comes as Jersey's Diabetes Centre has seen an 80% increase in referrals since 2019, including 368 new patients this year.

There are currently between 4,500 and 5,000 people in Jersey with Type One or Type Two diabetes.

Liz Freeman who is Type One diabetic talks about the importance of raising awareness.