First Channel Islands' hotel signs up to give away rooms to community heroes
Room to Reward's Joe Langtree talks about the scheme's impact
Jersey's Atlantic Hotel has become the first business in the Channel Islands to join the Room to Reward initiative.
Founded in 2015, it offers unsold rooms to people who have been nominated by local charities and community groups for their voluntary work.
Over 1000 'Hidden Heroes' from across the UK have been rewarded with free breaks so far, ranging from the Savoy and Dorchester Hotels in London to family-run bed and breakfasts.
Room to Reward's Joe Langtree hopes The Atlantic will be the first of many hotels in the Channel Islands to sign-up.
More information about the Room to Reward charity and how nominations work can be found here.