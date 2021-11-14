First Channel Islands' hotel signs up to give away rooms to community heroes

Play video

Room to Reward's Joe Langtree talks about the scheme's impact

Jersey's Atlantic Hotel has become the first business in the Channel Islands to join the Room to Reward initiative.

Founded in 2015, it offers unsold rooms to people who have been nominated by local charities and community groups for their voluntary work.

Over 1000 'Hidden Heroes' from across the UK have been rewarded with free breaks so far, ranging from the Savoy and Dorchester Hotels in London to family-run bed and breakfasts.

We are very pleased to be joining this brilliant, unique charity. It's a fantastic way of putting an unsold room to good use and recognising the extraordinary efforts of some wonderful people. We look forward to welcoming some Hidden Heroes for a well-earned break. Patrick Burke, Owner and Managing Director of The Atlantic Hotel

Over 500 Charity and community group partners.

Over 1000 People given free hotel stays.

£500,000 Worth of hotel stays donated.

Room to Reward's Joe Langtree hopes The Atlantic will be the first of many hotels in the Channel Islands to sign-up.

It was our founder Nicolas Roach's experience as a hotelier, thinking about what to do with these unsold rooms. Last night's unsold rooms can't be sold again so he thought what can we do with these wasted assets to put them to good use ... A lot of these people have been volunteering in their communities for decades so really it's a fraction of that time we've given back but it's very special. Joe Langtree, Operations Director at Room to Reward

More information about the Room to Reward charity and how nominations work can be found here.