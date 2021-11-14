Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor reflects on Remembrance Sunday

Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor has written a message on Remembrance Sunday.
In the letter Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton pays tribute to those who lost their lives during conflict and calls on islanders to "build a better world" in their memory.
He praises the work of the Gurkha Welfare Trust's local branch who have helped families affected by natural disasters in Nepal - an initiative supported by Jersey's overseas aid funding.
Sir Stephen Dalton also thanked everyone who has supported this year's Royal British Legion (RBL) poppy appeal through donations and volunteering.