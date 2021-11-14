Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor reflects on Remembrance Sunday

Credit ITV Channel TV
Sir Stephen Dalton thanked everyone who has supported this year's Royal British Legion (RBL) poppy appeal through donations and volunteering. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor has written a message on Remembrance Sunday.

In the letter Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton pays tribute to those who lost their lives during conflict and calls on islanders to "build a better world" in their memory.

Remembrance Sunday marked across the Channel Islands

He praises the work of the Gurkha Welfare Trust's local branch who have helped families affected by natural disasters in Nepal - an initiative supported by Jersey's overseas aid funding.

Sir Stephen Dalton also thanked everyone who has supported this year's Royal British Legion (RBL) poppy appeal through donations and volunteering.