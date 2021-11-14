Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor reflects on Remembrance Sunday

Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor has written a message on Remembrance Sunday.

In the letter Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton pays tribute to those who lost their lives during conflict and calls on islanders to "build a better world" in their memory.

Many of us will be thinking about relatives who lost their lives in two World Wars and in other conflicts ... But all of us will have something in common and that is that we have the privilege, the benefit and the responsibility to those who did lose their lives, to build a better world, a more caring community and a more sustainable future. Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor

He praises the work of the Gurkha Welfare Trust's local branch who have helped families affected by natural disasters in Nepal - an initiative supported by Jersey's overseas aid funding.

This is a prime example of how aid from a relatively small island community, working alongside a veterans-inspired charity, can have disproportionate benefit for a similarly small, but much less fortunate, community halfway across the world. Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor

Sir Stephen Dalton also thanked everyone who has supported this year's Royal British Legion (RBL) poppy appeal through donations and volunteering.