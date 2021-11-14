Remembrance Sunday marked across the Channel Islands

Credit PA Images
As a mark of respect, a two-minute silence took place at 11am. Credit: PA Images

Remembrance Sunday has been marked across the Channel Islands.

A number of services were held at war memorials and churches to remember those who have died during conflict.

Guernsey's Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache attended the service of remembrance in London and laid a wreath on behalf of the Bailiwick.

It is only the second time this has happened. Previously the wreath laid by the Queen would be on behalf of the Channel Islands.