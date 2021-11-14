Remembrance Sunday marked across the Channel Islands

Remembrance Sunday has been marked across the Channel Islands.

A number of services were held at war memorials and churches to remember those who have died during conflict.

As a mark of respect, a two-minute silence took place at 11am.

Many of us will be thinking about relatives who lost their lives in two World Wars and in other conflicts ... But all of us will have something in common and that is that we have the privilege, the benefit and the responsibility to those who did lose their lives, to build a better world, a more caring community and a more sustainable future. Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor

Guernsey's Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache attended the service of remembrance in London and laid a wreath on behalf of the Bailiwick.

It is only the second time this has happened. Previously the wreath laid by the Queen would be on behalf of the Channel Islands.