Remembrance Sunday marked across the Channel Islands

Remembrance Sunday has been marked across the Channel Islands.
A number of services were held at war memorials and churches to remember those who have died during conflict.
As a mark of respect, a two-minute silence took place at 11am.
Guernsey's Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache attended the service of remembrance in London and laid a wreath on behalf of the Bailiwick.
It is only the second time this has happened. Previously the wreath laid by the Queen would be on behalf of the Channel Islands.