Report by ITV Channel's Josh Wilde

A five-year-old girl from Jersey has won gold at the European Kenpo Karate Championships.

Lola Jones is her club's youngest member and wowed judges with her individual routine.

I love it because I get a gold medal and it's so fun to get medals. Lola Jones, Kenpo Karate European gold medalist

Set to take place in Rome, the competition ended up being held virtually due to Covid.

Video performances were assessed by 26 judges from eight countries and Jersey's Kenpo Karate club came away with 23 medals, including 13 golds.

It was quite unexpected to have that many but we were absolutely thrilled. They came back and they're booming, absolutely ecstatic. Roy MacDonald, Karate Coach

Kenpo Karate Club's medal table:

13 Golds

7 Silver