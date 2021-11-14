WATCH: 5-year-old Jersey girl wins European karate gold as part of club's 23-medal haul
Report by ITV Channel's Josh Wilde
A five-year-old girl from Jersey has won gold at the European Kenpo Karate Championships.
Lola Jones is her club's youngest member and wowed judges with her individual routine.
Set to take place in Rome, the competition ended up being held virtually due to Covid.
Video performances were assessed by 26 judges from eight countries and Jersey's Kenpo Karate club came away with 23 medals, including 13 golds.
Kenpo Karate Club's medal table: