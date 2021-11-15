Changes made to Jersey's licence policy after successful appeal

Changes have been made to Jersey's policy on residential licences, after a man had to have his reinstated following an appeal.

Rizwan Ahmad was denied a residency licence in Jersey after leaving the Bailiwick for six months to care for his sick mother in Pakistan.

Having lived in the island for five years, Mr Ahmad should have had the status of 'Entitled to Work' but was told this had been 're-set' during his time off-island.

Mr Ahmad appealed to the Complaints board which upheld his position, saying he could be considered a continuous resident as he remained employed throughout.

Senator Lyndon Farnham says although the government followed the rules at the time, those rules have now been changed as they were deemed 'unfair'.

Recently we felt it was fair to treat everybody in the same way, whether they've been here one year or eight years. That was the recommendation of the complaints board so we subsequently discussed the matter and decided to change our policy in line with their recommendation. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister

In ruling the decision to remove Mr Ahmad's licence as 'discriminatory', the Complaints Board made several recommendations.

One of those was to reform the appeals process to mirror planning appeals - where members of the Housing And Work Advisory Group can first review the case, before appeals are then referred to Senator Farnham.