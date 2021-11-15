Covid booster jabs for islanders in their 40s plus second doses for teenagers

Covid booster jabs are to be extended to Channel Islanders in their forties and 16 and 17-year-olds will get a second vaccine dose.

Both Guernsey and Jersey announced the plans after the UK government followed the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

It recommended booster jabs for 40 to 49-year-olds and a second dose of the vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Guernsey's Vaccination Programme is now working to ensure islanders who fall into these groups are identified and receive their second dose or booster jab.

Jersey also followed suit, welcoming the new guidance.