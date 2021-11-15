GPs say Jersey's handling of the Covid pandemic cost lives

Jersey's doctors have accused the government of allowing some of the island's "most vulnerable patients" to be sent back to nursing homes untested during the pandemic.

The Primary Care Body that represents the island's GPs say "this led to rapid spread" within care homes and a "consequent high proportion of deaths".

The damning statement, submitted as part of the States' Health Scrutiny Panel consultation, added that the problem was compounded "by a lack of PPE" in care homes and some home carers.

Like in the British Isles there was talk of ‘flattening the curve' and development of herd immunity 'downplaying the seriousness of Covid and its potential risk of spread'. This somewhat fatalistic approach appears to remain at the forefront of government thinking. Jersey's Primary Care Body

It also claimed that measures now proven to disrupt the virus spreading such as face coverings and social distancing were not quickly adopted - despite being rolled out at an early stage in other countries.

The body have also called for a review into Jersey's Nightingale Hospital, saying the more cost-effective option of self-monitoring was never seriously explored.

The number of those infected never approached a point where it would have been feasible to use it and the ability to ever staff it appropriately must be questioned. Jersey's Primary Care Body

They did however praise Dr Ivan Muscat for providing clear and logical advice during a very difficult period.

In response Jersey's Health Minister says this statement does not reflect what happened in the island and it could have been copy and pasted from the UK.