Guernsey's former chief economist calls for more funding for a greener future

Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Katherine Levy

Guernsey's former chief economist says the island's finance sector needs to do more to fund solutions to secure a sustainable future.

It follows Cop26 in Glasgow where world leaders gathered to save the planet from what experts warn could be irreversible climate change.

Dr Andy Sloan founded the International Sustainability Institute of the Channel Islands which launched in Guernsey last week.

He believes the Bailiwicks should work together and harness their collective power to become global green energy providers - with potential to generate 20% of the current UK renewable energy.

The levels of investment have been paltry, they are at a third of what's required ... It's wind, it's wave, it's tidal, we've got the natural resources there, it's about fashioning them and utilising them for public good. Dr Andy Sloan, Founder of the International Sustainability Institute of the Channel Islands

Businesses in the Channel Islands are increasingly adopting sustainable business practices.

We've had some real firsts in the area. First the Guernsey Green Fund, there are some regulatory initiatives which have come through and we are starting to build a lot of expertise on the island about how green infrastructure works and how the funds work, how the private wealth community can start getting really engaged in this. Jennifer Strachan, Sustainable Business Initiative Co-Lead at Guernsey's Chamber of Commerce

Guernsey's Chamber of Commerce is live streaming a talk about the path to net zero for local businesses on Tuesday 16 November after the event sold-out.

Sustainability is also gaining political traction.

Next month Guernsey's States will discuss changes to planning and development laws to make it easier for people to choose greener options.

That includes installing solar panels, electric car charging points and air source heat pumps.