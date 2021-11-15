Meet the 16-year-old girl from Jersey competing against the world's best

Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Keilan Webster

Emily Copp is not your typical 16-year-old girl.

She competes in the sport of motorcycle trials - a unique motorsport that does not focus on speed but rather the balance and skill of the rider over different terrains.

Emily has been riding from an early age and recently finished runner-up at The British Ladies Championships.

Last weekend she was the youngest person to compete in the two-day motorcycle trials across Jersey.

My Dad wanted to do a sport that I could do and motorcross would be too dangerous for me so trials was the other option. I've been doing it ever since I was four-years-old. Emily Copp, Motorcycle Trials rider

The sport certainly has an element of danger, making it a difficult watch for Emily's parents.

When she was young I used to get really nervous watching her because that's your little baby on a bike! Now I just turn away, if it's something big I just don't want to see what she's riding. But how she's progressed is absolutely amazing. Sarah Copp, Emily's mum

Emily competed alongside some of the best riders in the world at the weekend, including seven time world champion Dougie Lampkin MBE.

If Emily continues her rise in the sport, she could follow in his footsteps.