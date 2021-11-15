Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Sophia Bird

A new £5 million Ports of Jersey workboat is out on its first mission today after being officially named and blessed.

It even has its own 'godmother' after a longstanding naval tradition said to bring the workboat good luck and protection.

'Duchess' was built in the Netherlands and received its blessing during a short ceremony there last week.

The godmother is Ports of Jersey employee Fiona Planterose who holds the honorary title after she was heavily involved in the project.

It has been an important day for our marine services business, and it was special to spend it with colleagues, our friends at Damen and partners in the industry. We look forward to Duchess building its own reputation in the workboat industry, as its little sister the Duke of Normandy has over the years. Captain Bill Sadler, Harbourmaster

The naming ceremony was attended by representatives from Ports of Jersey, including Harbour Master Bill Sadler.

The plan is to rent the boat out to other companies for marine projects mainly in Northern Europe, but it is out on its first mission today.

That means islanders will not see her out and about around Jersey shorelines as she will spend most of her time in foreign waters.

At 27 metres in length and 11 metres in beam, Duchess is two-metres wider than the existing Duke of Normandy vessel.

The widened surface will provide extra stability and increased desk space, allowing crew to take on larger jobs.

However, Duchess is 'little sister' to the Duke of Normandie which will continue to operate in local waters and off-island when required.