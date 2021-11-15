Nominations open for the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2021

Nominations are now open for the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2021.

The annual event celebrates the best of local sport with five accolades for Michael Lucas Sporting Hero, Coach of the Year, Blue Islands Team of the Year, Rising Star and Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY).

The awards are back after last year's event was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

It’s wonderful to once again be celebrating the best of Channel Island sport, recognising the achievements and success in local sport, it’s a huge part of island life. All of us at Blue Islands are proud to play our part in bringing people together and in continuing to support the Team of the Year in this year’s awards. Rob Veron, CEO at Blue Islands

In 2019 footballer Maya Le Tissier won SPOTY, beating Cameron Chalmers, Cameron Pirouet and Harry Shalamon to the top spot.

Nominations for this year's awards can be made here and close at midnight on Sunday 5 December.

The judging panel is Catriona McAllister from Jersey Sport, Graham Chester from the Guernsey Sport Commission, JEP Sports Editor Jason Fox, Guernsey Press Deputy Sports Editor Gareth Le Prevost and ITV Channel Sports Reporter Keilan Webster.

A shortlist will be announced in early January, with the main awards event taking place on Thursday 27 January 2022 at Guernsey's Beau Sejour.

Parts of the ceremony will be shown live on ITV Channel TV in a night of special programming.

In the past we have received over 1000 nominations which shows the high quality of sport we have in the islands, from our young stars to senior teams and dedicated coaches. We look forward to seeing who will be in the line up this year. Karen Rankine, Managing Director at ITV Channel Television

Details on the criteria for each award are as follows:

Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year

Nominees for the main award of the night are likely to have performed well outside of the islands, though high performers at a local level will be considered.

The person needs to either have been born in one of the islands, lived in the islands for the year in question, or have very close relationships with one of the islands.

The winner will be decided by a public phone vote and announced live at the event.

Rising Star

This award - which is decided by a panel of judges - is designed to recognise a young athlete who has the ability and attitude to make it to the top in their chosen sport.

The person needs to either have been born in the islands or lived in one of the islands for the last year and be under the age of 20 on 31 December 2021.

High performance at a national or international level will have a bearing on the decision.

Blue Islands Team of the Year

Any team of two or more people competing in the same event will be considered by the judging panel for this prize.

Performance at a national or international level is likely to have more bearing than at a local level. However, local performances will not be discounted.

Coach of the Year

Four coaches based within the Channel Islands will be selected by the team of judges.

The performance of a coach's team or athletes will be a significant consideration.

Their achievement with the resources available to them will also be taken into account.

Michael Lucas Sporting Hero

This award is for someone who, in the eyes of the judges, has put more into their sport than could be expected.

The winner is likely to be an ‘unsung hero’.

Nominations are sought from across Channel Islands sport, however the winner will usually come from the island in which the awards are being held.

Nominations can be made here.

Full terms and conditions are available here.