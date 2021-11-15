Ofsted to start inspecting Guernsey schools
Ofsted will start to inspect schools in Guernsey before the end of the year.
Previously, schools in Guernsey and Alderney were inspected under a framework used by Education Scotland.
This regime ended more than two years ago meaning no external inspections have taken place since then.
Back in 2018, Ofsted said it would work with the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture to develop an inspection framework tailored to the Bailiwick.
The first set of inspections are expected before the end of the year.