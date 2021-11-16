Anti-bullying week kicks off with Jersey students wearing odd socks
Jersey students have kicked off anti-bullying week by wearing odd socks to school.
Odd Socks Day, held on Monday 15 November, celebrates what makes us unique and is run by Anti-Bullying Alliance.
It forms part of anti-bullying week which aims to tackle the problem.
In 2019 a survey revealed a quarter of students in Years 4, 6 and 8 on the island said they had been bullied at school.
Since then a counter-bullying guide was made for schools with child-friendly versions for children to use.
There are also counter-bullying leads in schools and some students take up the role of anti-bullying ambassadors.
Schools also engage with students and parents to raise awareness of bullying and provide help and support.