Anti-bullying week kicks off with Jersey students wearing odd socks

Jersey students have kicked off anti-bullying week by wearing odd socks to school.

Odd Socks Day, held on Monday 15 November, celebrates what makes us unique and is run by Anti-Bullying Alliance.

It forms part of anti-bullying week which aims to tackle the problem.

In 2019 a survey revealed a quarter of students in Years 4, 6 and 8 on the island said they had been bullied at school.

Since then a counter-bullying guide was made for schools with child-friendly versions for children to use.

Bullying can make children and young people feel threatened in terms of their physical and emotional safety at school or in the community. It is important for parents and carers to continue to have anti-bullying conversations at home. Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Scott Wickenden

There are also counter-bullying leads in schools and some students take up the role of anti-bullying ambassadors.

Schools also engage with students and parents to raise awareness of bullying and provide help and support.