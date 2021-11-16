Face coverings will not be made mandatory in Guernsey

Face coverings will not become mandatory in Guernsey but are still strongly recommended.

Deputies have been debating the issue today (Tuesday 16 November) but the Civil Contingencies Agency (CCA) has voted against enforcing masks by law.

The CCA has said people should wear masks when they cannot physically distance from other people and when there is poor ventilation.

People who are in crowds or work closely to colleagues or customers are also being urged to wear them.

The CCA said retailers have seen around 80% of islanders wearing them anyway in recent days.

It said it will continue to monitor the situation in the next few weeks looking closely at positive cases and pressures on the hospital.