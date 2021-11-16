Guernsey's government has warned of possible delays to the implementation of the new three school model.

Initially, the schools and sixth form centre were due to be up and running by September 2024, but following delays to the States final approval, the government has acknowledged that the proposed deadline may not be met.

The government says this has not been helped by several external pressures such as issues with supply chains in the construction industry after Brexit.

The project team are now reviewing and exploring what can be done to improve the chances of meeting the initial timeline for the project.