Guernsey's marine ambulance service response to calls in Alderney and Sark

Guernsey's marine ambulance service responded to two calls yesterday, one in Alderney and the other in Sark.

Both people were taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

A paramedic and an emergency care assistant helped with transferring an islander from Alderney to Guernsey, at approximately 2:30pm on 15 November.

The Flying Christine III arrived at Braye Harbour just before 3:30pm and the crew were met by the patient and a medical team from Alderney’s Mignot Hospital.

During this time the Emergency Ambulance Service was called by the Sark doctor and the RNLI St Peter Port lifeboat responded to a patient on the island.

A paramedic and emergency medical team were taken to Sark to collect the patient.

St John have thanked all involved from the St Peter Port lifeboat and the Flying Christine III for their assistance with the calls.