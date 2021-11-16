Head of Jersey's Covid vaccine programme to join Care Commission as chief
The head of Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Programme is to be the next Chief Inspector of the Care Commission next year.
Becky Sherrington said it has been "an honour" to lead the vaccination programme over the last year with a "brilliant team".
Emma Baker - currently lead nurse for Infection and Prevention Control - is to replace her.
Ross Barnes, operational lead for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, will become the head of Non-Clinical Support Services within the Health and Community Services.
Minister for Health and Social Services Deputy Renouf paid tribute to Becky and Ross for their "incredible hard work over the course of the last 14 months".