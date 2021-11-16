Islanders asked to take Covid test for Jersey's Christmas lights switch on

Islanders are being encouraged to take lateral flow tests before attending Jersey's Christmas lights switch on.

It is in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as case numbers continue to rise.

The Christmas Light Parade and Switch on is being held on Thursday 18 November with Father Christmas turning on the lights.

The event will see people gather together to mark the start of the festive season on the island, with the parade travelling from Millennium Town Park and ending up at Weighbridge Place.

In the lead up to Christmas, visitors to the town can enjoy an array of entertainment including music from carol singers and live bands.