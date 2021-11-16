Parishioners in St Martin and St Peter Port to vote for four new douzeniers

Parishioners in St Martin and St Peter Port head to the polls today (17 November) to vote for new douzeniers.

These are the last parishes on the island to hold elections this year, after residents deferred polling day from 3 November to today, to allow more eligible voters to submit their ballot papers.

The St Peter Port polling stations at the Constables Office and Beau Sejour will be open from 10am to 8pm, while the St Martin polling station at the Parish Hall will be open from 8am to 8pm.

These elections are not accepting postal applications, so you must vote in person.

More information about the candidates for the elections in St Peter Port and St Martin can be found here.