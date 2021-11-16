Planning application for Jersey's new Overdale Hospital submitted

The planning application for Jersey's new Overdale Hospital has been submitted.

The plans include an acute and general hospital, mental health unit and training centre.

There will also be more operating theatres than the current hospital and will include staff wellbeing areas.

Plans to make access to Westmount Road safer have also been submitted, with a proposal to make new woodland walks and landscape spaces with at least 860 new trees being planted.

During this process, we have not only ensured that the public have had every opportunity to offer their feedback and ideas, but importantly worked extremely closely with our healthcare professionals, who have used their medical expertise and experience to help us design a hospital for the future. Deputy Chief Minister Senator Lyndon Farnham

Decisions on planning are expected to be made early next year and if the application is approved, Jersey's government hopes the hospital will be operational by the end of 2026.