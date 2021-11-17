Children in Guernsey to learn about nature in new outdoor classroom
Children in Guernsey will be able to learn more about nature in a new outdoor classroom at St Saviour's Reservoir.
The Learning Area, built by Guernsey Water, will be in Les Annevilles pine forest at the reservoir.
Schools, youth and adult groups will be able to use the classroom to learn more about the wetland and woodland.
La Société Guernesiaise will also use the classroom as a base for educational talks on birds and studies into insects and plants.
Changes were made in collaboration with Environment Guernsey who used their expertise to ensure they had minimal ecological impact.
Features include new disabled-friendly pathways for wheelchair users, a viewing platform which looks across the reservoir and seats made from fallen trees.
A bug hotel has also been installed as well as a drinking water station.