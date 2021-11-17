Children in Guernsey to learn about nature in new outdoor classroom

Children in Guernsey will be able to learn more about nature in a new outdoor classroom at St Saviour's Reservoir.

The Learning Area, built by Guernsey Water, will be in Les Annevilles pine forest at the reservoir.

Schools, youth and adult groups will be able to use the classroom to learn more about the wetland and woodland.

We know that being outside and learning about nature helps people have an emotional connection with nature. We believe everyone should be able to get out and explore the reservoir as it is important for our health and wellbeing to have access to the natural environment. Stephen Langlois, managing director of Guernsey Water

La Société Guernesiaise will also use the classroom as a base for educational talks on birds and studies into insects and plants.

We are delighted to be Guernsey Water’s chosen educators for the launch of the Outdoor Education Area and are keen to make use of this fantastic new resource in our future activities. La Societe Guernesiaise Education and Conservation Leader Becky Ogier

Changes were made in collaboration with Environment Guernsey who used their expertise to ensure they had minimal ecological impact.

Features include new disabled-friendly pathways for wheelchair users, a viewing platform which looks across the reservoir and seats made from fallen trees.

A bug hotel has also been installed as well as a drinking water station.