Concerns raised as increasing number of squirrels killed by drivers in Jersey

Video report by Caroline Lewis

Concerns have been raised by the Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA) as an increasing number of squirrels have been hit and killed by drivers in Jersey.

Estimates suggest that more than 20 have died since October.

The JSPCA is asking drivers to be vigilant when on the roads and slow down to avoid hitting the furry animals.

They are even building little bridges out of rope to help the squirrels get from one side of the road to the other.