Jersey's theatre groups remain disappointed and frustrated over the continued closure of the Opera House.

The Gloucester Street venue is currently shut due to maintenance issues and according to its board of directors, would not be safe to open to the public in its current state.

Jersey's government had allocated £2.2 million for refurbishment works 10 months ago, as part of a funding scheme designed to boost the local economy during the pandemic.

However since then, little progress has been made to move the restoration project forward.

It means theatre groups like The Jersey Green Room Club are having to stage their shows at alternative venues.

Their latest show 'Ghost the Musical' is being performed at the Royal Trinity Showground, which has presented some challenges.

Obviously we're very used to the Opera House space and we're now presented with a venue that needs complete rethinking. The challenges aren't just to do with the technical aspects of the production and the auditorium itself, but also the administrative things like having a box office and front of house staff and duty managers and all those things you take for granted at the Opera House. Nick Carver, Director 'Ghost The Musical'

The continued closure is also affecting the morale of local performers who say they miss performing at the iconic venue.

There's such a buzz at the Opera House and I think because it's so close to the theatres in the West End, it's the most similar thing we have in Jersey. I think as a performer, looking out and seeing the dress circle, the upper circle, having all those lights and the chandelier, it's really dramatic and I really miss it, we all really miss it hugely. Alice Veitch, Actor

The Performing Arts Development Group (PADG) has written open letters to complain to the government about the delays, which mean the theatre will not be able to reopen before September 2022.

The Opera House's Director Jasmine Hendry tendered her resignation in October, after more than 15 years in her post.

But the group are now hopeful of progress following a meeting with the government.