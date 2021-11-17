Theatre groups' frustration at continued closure of the Jersey Opera House
Jersey's theatre groups remain disappointed and frustrated over the continued closure of the Opera House.
The Gloucester Street venue is currently shut due to maintenance issues and according to its board of directors, would not be safe to open to the public in its current state.
Jersey's government had allocated £2.2 million for refurbishment works 10 months ago, as part of a funding scheme designed to boost the local economy during the pandemic.
However since then, little progress has been made to move the restoration project forward.
It means theatre groups like The Jersey Green Room Club are having to stage their shows at alternative venues.
Their latest show 'Ghost the Musical' is being performed at the Royal Trinity Showground, which has presented some challenges.
The continued closure is also affecting the morale of local performers who say they miss performing at the iconic venue.
The Performing Arts Development Group (PADG) has written open letters to complain to the government about the delays, which mean the theatre will not be able to reopen before September 2022.
The Opera House's Director Jasmine Hendry tendered her resignation in October, after more than 15 years in her post.
But the group are now hopeful of progress following a meeting with the government.