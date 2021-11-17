Gary Burgess' charitable work across the Channel Islands
One of the things that Gary was most proud of, was how he was able to make positive change happen through his work.
Not only did he succeed in finding solutions to people's problems, righting historical wrongs, or holding those in power to account - Gary did lots of great work for charity.
He campaigned relentlessly to raise money and awareness for cancer and the illness ME.
Gary was diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 23.
He then went on to use his public image to help many campaigns raise awareness.
The charity Male Uprising Guernsey described him as a figure head of their testicular cancer campaign.
The #JumpInForCancer campaign has raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK and was organised by Gary's good friend and local campaigner, Susie Campanella.
Susie organised the fundraiser after hearing about Gary's terminal cancer diagnosis at the end of 2020.
More money was then raised for cancer support following Gary's emotional conversation with ITV Channel's Jess Dunsdon.
Viewers set up a Just Giving page, which raised more than £32,000, to send Gary on a cruise with his husband Alan.
However, Gary chose to donate the money to Macmillan Jersey - and to say thank you, the charity has named a room after him.
And when he fronted a wristband campaign for Cancer Research UK in 2019, they sold out in all the shops in Jersey.
In 2017 Gary went public about living with ME, myalgic encephalomyelitis.
He spoke to ITV Channel about living with the condition in a bid to continue raising awareness of the illness which causes extreme tiredness, pain and impaired thinking.
Gary created video diaries and hosted a hit podcast 'The ME Show' to educate the public.
Fellow suffers like Chrissy Cardy say having a well known face raise awareness of the illness was invaluable.
While Gary has left us too early - it is certain his legacy will live on in the hundreds of people he has helped through his career.