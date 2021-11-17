Gary Burgess' charitable work across the Channel Islands

One of the things that Gary was most proud of, was how he was able to make positive change happen through his work.

Not only did he succeed in finding solutions to people's problems, righting historical wrongs, or holding those in power to account - Gary did lots of great work for charity.

He campaigned relentlessly to raise money and awareness for cancer and the illness ME.

Gary was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 23 and went on to raise awareness of the disease. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Gary was diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 23.

He then went on to use his public image to help many campaigns raise awareness.

The charity Male Uprising Guernsey described him as a figure head of their testicular cancer campaign.

He just took the charity to a completely new level and the feedback we had from the GPs locally was that referrals were about double for that period of our campaign- which was just completely and utterly unheard of. That's some legacy he leaves, he literally saved people's lives which was amazing. Dan Collins, Male Uprising Guernsey

The #JumpInForCancer campaign has raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK and was organised by Gary's good friend and local campaigner, Susie Campanella.

I came across this poster that said 'when life gives you rain, go jump in a puddle' and I though you know what, that is absolutely Gary, let's send him some wellie boots, and let's get him jumping in a puddle. Susie Campanella, Jump in Puddles for Cancer

Susie organised the fundraiser after hearing about Gary's terminal cancer diagnosis at the end of 2020.

Gary and his husband Alan with their wellies from Susie Campanella. Credit: ITV Channel TV

More money was then raised for cancer support following Gary's emotional conversation with ITV Channel's Jess Dunsdon.

Viewers set up a Just Giving page, which raised more than £32,000, to send Gary on a cruise with his husband Alan.

However, Gary chose to donate the money to Macmillan Jersey - and to say thank you, the charity has named a room after him.

Macmillan Jersey named a room after Gary to say thank you for the significant donation. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It is a really lovely lasting legacy that will go with us wherever we go... We're really grateful that we can recognise the impact that he's had as a person for so many people affected by cancer. Pam Aubert, Macmillan Jersey's Service Manager

And when he fronted a wristband campaign for Cancer Research UK in 2019, they sold out in all the shops in Jersey.

Gary fronted a wristband campaign for Cancer Research UK. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Gary's left an enormous legacy not only in the money that he's helped raise for jumping in puddles but the work he did for world cancer day, in sharing his story and inspiring other people to donate money in the future he was a joy to work with - a complete professional, he was cheerful, he was just one of the really good guys and I think that legacy is going to live on. Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK

In 2017 Gary went public about living with ME, myalgic encephalomyelitis.

He spoke to ITV Channel about living with the condition in a bid to continue raising awareness of the illness which causes extreme tiredness, pain and impaired thinking.

Gary described living with ME as: "Imagine your worst hangover combined with the flu permanently". Credit: ITV Channel TV

Gary created video diaries and hosted a hit podcast 'The ME Show' to educate the public.

Fellow suffers like Chrissy Cardy say having a well known face raise awareness of the illness was invaluable.

It helped a lot, because he had a lot of similar traits to what I had, then a lot of people were saying will I get this? Is that normal? There are so many different symptoms to having ME. Chrissy Cardy, lives with ME

While Gary has left us too early - it is certain his legacy will live on in the hundreds of people he has helped through his career.