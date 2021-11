Islanders in Guernsey are being encouraged to don their Guernsey jumpers for charity today (18 November). The 'Wear a Guernsey Day' is being supported by Guernsey Woollens and La Tricoteur and is hoping to raise money for the RNLI.

The event will be held at the Guernsey Information Centre where people can take part in various photo competitions including:

Best photo

Salty Sea Dog

Largest Group

Generations