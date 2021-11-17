Jersey martial arts clubs feel 'forgotten' about as no new home has been found

Play video

Video report by Sophie Dulson

A sports club in Jersey who were told they will need to move out of Fort Regent feel they have been "forgotten" about.

Jersey's martial arts group said they feel "frustrated and forgotten" and let down by the Government in the search for a new home.

The clubs were told in February they would have to move out of Fort Regent because it is no longer fit for purpose as a sports centre. The classes have been running there for decades but with the deadline for closure looming - they say they have nowhere to go.

Assistant Minister for Economic Development with responsibility for sport Deputy Hugh Raymond says consultants KKP have been in contact with the clubs over the last year to discuss plans for the move.