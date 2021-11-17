Seal pup spotted searching for mum washes ashore in Jersey

A seal pup spotted searching for her mum has been washed ashore in Jersey.

The pup called Elisa was beached at La Fregate during high tide on Monday 15 November.

She was spotted swimming amongst swimmers and a jet ski looking for her mum.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue Channel Islands (BDMLR) checked on the pup where she was taken to New Era Veterinary Hospital.

She has since been taken to Guernsey's GSPCA by boat.

This is the sixth seal pup to have been rescued in the Channel Islands in less than a month.

A healthy seal pup at Elisa’s age should be twice the weight and no way as thin. She like Aurore have a long road to recovery and we are doing all we can both these two poorly seal pups. This time of year we see seal pups being born around the Channel Islands but it is extremely important to leave them alone and not approach as you can scare their mother away. Steve Byrne GSPCA Manager

The first was in October when Aurore, named after the storm it washed up in, was rescued from St Ouen after being spotted struggling on the rocks at La Pulente.

People are being asked to call the GSPCA on 257261 if they find a seal pup or send a few pictures to facebook or admin@gspca.org.gg.