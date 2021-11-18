Christmas light switch on signals beginning of festive shopping season

The festivities will begin in Jersey this evening (18 November) as the Christmas lights are switched on and late night shopping starts.

The light parade will begin at 6:30pm from Millennium Town Park, heading into the centre of St Helier, before it finishes at the Weighbridge.

Christmas is an integral time of year not just for families but retailers too, and I can't wait to see the town buzzing and full of Christmas cheer. The like we haven't seen since before the pandemic. Connor Burgher, St Helier's Town Centre and Events Manager

As the procession with Santa goes through the town, the lights will be switched on.

Organisers have asked the public to take lateral flow test before they attend in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The event was held online last year due to the pandemic