Christmas light switch on signals beginning of festive shopping season
The festivities will begin in Jersey this evening (18 November) as the Christmas lights are switched on and late night shopping starts.
The light parade will begin at 6:30pm from Millennium Town Park, heading into the centre of St Helier, before it finishes at the Weighbridge.
As the procession with Santa goes through the town, the lights will be switched on.
Organisers have asked the public to take lateral flow test before they attend in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The event was held online last year due to the pandemic