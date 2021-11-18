Decision expected on future of Les Quennevais skatepark

An artists impression of the proposed site.
The inspectors have recommend the plans for approval. Credit: Government of Jersey

The planning committee will decide later today (18 November) whether the proposed development for the Les Quennevais skatepark will get the go ahead.

Planners will meet from 9am at St James Centre to decide its fate.

Plans have been on the table since the beginning of this year but some groups have raised concerns over the proximity of the site to the cycle racing track.

The inspectors have recommend the development for approval.

You can find the full details here.

