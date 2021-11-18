Jersey man jailed for sexually touching a woman in her 70s without consent

A Jersey man has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of sexually touching a woman in her 70s without consent.

26-year-old Charley Mills has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

The incident happened in November 2020 when Mills had been drinking and approached two women in a car park near to where they live.

He touched one of the women inappropriately and was pushed away.

The victim headed to her flat with her neighbour where they locked themselves in and called the police, with Mills seen touching himself nearby and following them.

Mills pleaded not guilty but was convicted unanimously following a three-day trial in June.

This incident would have been a frightening experience for both women, the fact they had to lock themselves in their property and call 999, shows how afraid they must have been. Police would like to thank the victim and the witnesses who assisted with the investigation. Detective Inspector Christina Maclennan, Head of Jersey's Criminal Investigation Department

For confidential support, the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) at Dewberry House provides expert independent help to victims of sexual abuse. They can be reached on 01534 888222.