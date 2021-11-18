Jersey pioneers testing new methane measuring technology

Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Hollie Goodall

UK scientists are using the latest technology to measure levels of methane across Jersey to get a better picture of how much and what is being emitted.

The research team from Royal Holloway University of London were invited to do the research on Jersey Dairy's farms where methane is naturally emitted by cows.

Samples are being taken for analysis from different areas of the farm, including inside the cow barns and from the cows' manure using a mobile kit.

A vehicle specially fitted with measuring equipment and a GPS receiver is touring the island to map different methane sources according to their carbon isotope.

Effectively it's a type of chemical fingerprinting and then we know that the measurements that we're making are of the cows, or of the manure or of a local gas leak or a landfill or such like. That's why we're not just measuring the methane, we're taking these ancillary measurements as well. It's an island community but there is everything here that you would expect within a much larger society. Dr James France, Research Scientist at the Royal Holloway University of London

Jersey Dairy hopes to be able to use the information to cut back on its methane emissions by making adjustments to their herd's diet.

As we go through the winter we can adapt these diets slightly just to see whether they have an effect to reduce the methane. There's lots of ideas on how to do that at the moment but this will give us a categorical rolling measurement of what's going on. Andrew Le Gallais, Farmer and Chairman of Jersey Dairy

Scientists believe it may also be possible to destroy the methane before it escapes into the atmosphere.

In cases of cattle in barns it may be possible to take the high methane air and then pass it over a catalyst or else some other way of destroying the methane and then just destroy it quite cheaply. There's been very little research into this. If you can destroy it for less energy than the amount of greenhouse warming that would be created by making that energy, then maybe it's worth it. Professor Euan Nisbet, Greenhouse Gas Research Group Lead at the Royal Holloway University of London

Until recently the impact of methane on climate change has somewhat been overlooked, despite levels increasing faster than carbon dioxide.

Methane has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after it reaches the atmosphere and is responsible for 25% of the impact on global warming.

At the COP26 summit earlier this month, countries around the world reached the Global Methane Pledge to cut a third of methane emissions by 2030.