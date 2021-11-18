Jersey pioneers testing new methane measuring technology
Report by ITV Channel's Hollie Goodall
UK scientists are using the latest technology to measure levels of methane across Jersey to get a better picture of how much and what is being emitted.
The research team from Royal Holloway University of London were invited to do the research on Jersey Dairy's farms where methane is naturally emitted by cows.
Samples are being taken for analysis from different areas of the farm, including inside the cow barns and from the cows' manure using a mobile kit.
A vehicle specially fitted with measuring equipment and a GPS receiver is touring the island to map different methane sources according to their carbon isotope.
Jersey Dairy hopes to be able to use the information to cut back on its methane emissions by making adjustments to their herd's diet.
Scientists believe it may also be possible to destroy the methane before it escapes into the atmosphere.
Until recently the impact of methane on climate change has somewhat been overlooked, despite levels increasing faster than carbon dioxide.
Methane has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after it reaches the atmosphere and is responsible for 25% of the impact on global warming.
At the COP26 summit earlier this month, countries around the world reached the Global Methane Pledge to cut a third of methane emissions by 2030.