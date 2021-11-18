Jersey Police warn of high-strength MDMA 'punisher' drug
Jersey Police have issued a warning about a high-strength MDMA drug called 'punisher', which is circulating in the island. It is a small blue pill that is believed to be three times stronger than ordinary MDMA tablets. It is reported that several teenagers have died from taking it in the UK, although it is not the case in Jersey.
The police are advising people not to take the drug and are asking those who have, to get immediate medical help.