Les Quennevais skatepark gets the go ahead in Jersey

An artists impression of the proposed site. Credit Government of Jersey
The park is expected to be ready by the end of May 2022. Credit: Government of Jersey

Plans for the new Les Quennevais skatepark in Jersey have been signed-off.

The proposals were submitted in February and following approval, work will begin in the New Year.

The park is expected to be ready by the end of May 2022.

A second skatepark at South Hill is still on track with funds allocated for the project as part of the next Government Plan.

Concerns were raised over how close the new skatepark would be to a cycle track, but inspectors recommended the development for approval and it has now been rubber stamped by the planning department.

Skaters have welcomed the news.