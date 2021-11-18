Les Quennevais skatepark gets the go ahead in Jersey

Plans for the new Les Quennevais skatepark in Jersey have been signed-off.

The proposals were submitted in February and following approval, work will begin in the New Year.

The park is expected to be ready by the end of May 2022.

A second skatepark at South Hill is still on track with funds allocated for the project as part of the next Government Plan.

Plans are being developed for the proposed park at South Hill, which will need to fit with the wider plans for that area. While this park won’t be ready at the same time as Les Quennevais, we have budget allocated in the next Government Plan and are committed to delivering this second park, plus other facilities in rural parishes. Deputy Hugh Raymond, Assistant Minister for Economic Development with responsibility for sport

Concerns were raised over how close the new skatepark would be to a cycle track, but inspectors recommended the development for approval and it has now been rubber stamped by the planning department.

Skaters have welcomed the news.