An independent review into Jersey's Adult Mental Health Service has found a lack of leadership, poor management and inadequate systems to learn from serious incidents.

The review team, led by psychiatrist Professor Peter Lemming, spent three days inspecting inpatient and community services and interviewed a large number of staff. Documents were examined to look at the effectiveness and safety of the island's mental health service.

The reviewers found numerous areas for improvement saying there is a "lack of senior management leadership and direction".

They also found when serious incidents happen, the adult mental health service has "inadequate systems" to learn from them.

Systems to implement policies and procedures were also found to be lacking.

And there was poor communication within teams who were found to be working in 'silos'.

We never want to let people down, if we have let people down then we should apologise and if we have then I would apologise but I hope they see that we are trying to make things better. Patrick Armstrong Jersey's Medical Director of Health

The review was commissioned by Jersey's Health Service to make sure it provides a safe and sustainable service, as well as improve outcomes for people who use the service.

However staff members working on the frontline, were praised in the report.

Within Adult Mental Health on a positive note, the reviewers spoke with many professional staff who had a real motivation to develop and improve the service and have the potential to achieve positive change. Inpatient services have made some recent improvements, but further work is required. Independent Review of Adult Mental Health Services in Jersey

Following on from the review, 10 recommendations have been made.

They include:

Restructuring senior management and ensuring the service has clear objectives to meet.

Ensuring staff from the Community Mental Health Team work across clear catchments on the island so workloads are fairly distributed.

Improving communication so staff feel involved in the service's development.

Better continuity of care when patients leave psychiatric care into the community.

And improvements to a prior 'bullying culture' within the service need to be maintained.