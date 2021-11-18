Regional airline Flybe will return next year

Airline Flybe has announced it will return to the skies, less than two years after it went into administration.

Hopes were lifted after former shareholder Cyrus Capital bought out the company in October 2020 and its relaunch has now been confirmed.

Listed as Europe's largest regional carrier at the time of its collapse, the company is planning to take off again in early 2022.

The carrier was founded in Jersey back in 1979 as Jersey European Airways.

It has since undergone a number of name changes, becoming Flybe in 2002.

The airline went under at the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020, blaming a drop in demand caused by the developing health picture as "making a difficult situation worse".

The revamped airline will move operations to Birmingham after previously being based in Exeter - it is expected to create around 200 jobs.

We plan to provide more information in the coming weeks and months about ticket prices, new routes and destinations, and other important news that will help customers visit loved ones, get away for a weekend, and get out on business trips. Dave Pflieger, Flybe Chief Executive

Flybe provided a vital link between the Channel Islands and the UK before its collapse.

It is unclear whether this announcement will see to regional flights to and from both Bailiwicks.