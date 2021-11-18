Rehabilitation unit in Jersey will not return to the Samares Ward

The rehabilitation unit will not return to the Samares Ward but instead remain at Jersey's General Hospital until the new hospital is built at Overdale.

The island's Health Minister Deputy Richard Renouf says the decision is not a money saving measure and that he is working to deliver the service as it was before.

A petition set up to return the Samares Ward to its full compliment of 28 beds, more than doubling its current capacity, has collected over 1,000 signatures.

Deputy Renouf says he aims to respond to the petition within the next 10 days.

The pressure on Jersey's mental health services was also flagged, with the island's Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel told that greater resources for crisis prevention and home treatment is needed.