Sark's electricity firm could be nationalised as government explores options

Sark’s government are exploring options to bring in compulsory purchase legislation to buy the island's electricity company.

The Chief Pleas have agreed to push ahead with the legal aspect of the purchase process to another extraordinary meeting next month when a vote is expected.

Sark Electricity Ltd is the only provider of power in the island.

The company is due to fold after it announced it would ‘shortly cease trading’ in June.

The decision comes after unsuccessful attempts were made to contact representatives from Sark Electricity Ltd.

It is hoped any purchase would give the island’s residents a more guaranteed electricity supply.