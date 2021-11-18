Student gets grant from environment fund to assess Guernsey's dolphin population
A masters student has been awarded a grant to explore and assess the dolphin populations around Guernsey.
The University of Exeter student has received the money as part of the Strategy for Nature Fund which supports 12 environment projects in Guernsey.
A total of £39,890 has been donated to various projects across the island including the Lihou Pollinator Project and removal of sour fig in Guernsey.
A full list of the 12 projects and who is running them:
Eelgrass impact assessment - Bailiwick Eelgrass Exploration Project
Removal of sour fig in Guernsey - Guernsey Conservation Volunteers
Grow Guernsey Natives - La Société Guernesiaise
Identification and recording of Guernsey's invertebrate wildlife - La Société Guernesiaise
Enrich the biodiversity of the churchyard - The Parish Church of St Marguerite de la Forest
Pesticide audit - Pollinator Project LBG
Equipment for nature education - La Société Guernesiaise
Upskilling bat specialists in Guernsey - La Société Guernesiaise
Lihou pollinator project - The Lihou Charitable Trust
Pesticide communication and education plan - Pollinator Project LBG
Assessment of dolphin populations around Guernsey - Master’s Degree Student (University of Exeter – Jersey International Centre of Advanced Studies)
Assessment of bats in Guernsey, targeting questions raised by the Bailiwick Bat Survey - Master’s Degree Student (University of Exeter – Jersey International Centre of Advanced Studies)