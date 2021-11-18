Student gets grant from environment fund to assess Guernsey's dolphin population

A masters student has been awarded a grant to explore and assess the dolphin populations around Guernsey.

The University of Exeter student has received the money as part of the Strategy for Nature Fund which supports 12 environment projects in Guernsey.

A total of £39,890 has been donated to various projects across the island including the Lihou Pollinator Project and removal of sour fig in Guernsey.

The knowledge acquired through these projects will directly affect our ability to make informed choices about how we protect and enhance our natural environment. Coupled with the projects which focus on improving our island’s biodiversity, community education and removal of invasive species, this has made for a very successful launch indeed. Andy McCutcheon Principal Environment Officer for Agriculture Countryside & Land Management Services

A full list of the 12 projects and who is running them: