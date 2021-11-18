Women in Guernsey will be boycotting bars and nightclubs this evening (November 19) and spending the night indoors.
The 'Girls Night In' initiative aims to raise awareness of drinks spiking, harassment and assault on the island.
It follows 'Girls Night In' boycotts across the UK in October.
One woman from the UK shared her experiences of being spiked twice in Guernsey.
On one occasion in 2017, she was halfway through a second small glass of wine and started to feel faint.
She will be staying in with her girlfriends in support of the movement.
Others supporting the event include Elliott Crossan, who will be staying in with his girlfriend Daisy.