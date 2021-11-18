Women in Guernsey will be boycotting bars and nightclubs this evening (November 19) and spending the night indoors. The 'Girls Night In' initiative aims to raise awareness of drinks spiking, harassment and assault on the island. It follows 'Girls Night In' boycotts across the UK in October.

Women in Guernsey are not immune to harassment, assaults or spiking. It does happen here and the huge support for this campaign (over 1,000 followers) is a testament to that.

We are not against businesses, but we need them to help us in ensuring there are consequences for perpetrators. We need businesses to take responsibility for all their customers, have clear lines of reporting, involving police when necessary, and signposting victims to support. We are boycotting venues because we have had enough. We want change and we need businesses to help. Girls Night in Guernsey

One woman from the UK shared her experiences of being spiked twice in Guernsey.

On one occasion in 2017, she was halfway through a second small glass of wine and started to feel faint.

I remember excusing myself to go to the bathroom, but the next thing I knew was a colleague banging on the toilet door. I think I had been gone for around 20 minutes or so and had passed out in some capacity in the loos. My colleagues helped me walk home, which I just about recollect, and helped me as I threw up on my living room rug. Jenny Lambert

She will be staying in with her girlfriends in support of the movement.

Others supporting the event include Elliott Crossan, who will be staying in with his girlfriend Daisy.